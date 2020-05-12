Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Nissan India probably sees more sense in investing in an all-new car than this nearly 13-year-old V-platform.

By:Updated: May 12, 2020 5:32:20 PM

It’s official. The Nissan Sunny and Micra have been discontinued. The Nissan Sunny was available in two variants – petrol and diesel while the Micra brand was further divided into new and Active. Only the new one offered petrol and diesel engines while the Active had a detuned petrol motor. Low sales volume, as well as BS6 upgrade costs, did the brands in. The Sunny especially was one of the most comfortable cars in its segment. It was launched in 2011, first in petrol form and then in diesel. Moreover, the Sunny pricing too was competitive.

As for the Micra, the hatchback had great potential because it offered the most features in its segment, in the beginning. This included push-button start, climate control, and the likes. However, Nissan failed to update the car regularly and over the years, the Micra was pushed to oblivion. Now that both the Sunny and Micra have been removed from the official website, we checked with Nissan. The company confirmed that these models have been discontinued now. We reached out for an official statement, however at the time of writing this we still haven’t received it.

In the hindsight, the Micra and Sunny will make way for a new compact SUV- the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite has been in development from quite sometime. It has been designed in Japan. The compact SUV will battle it out with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue. Given that it will be a petrol-only model, it will be interesting to see the customer reaction to the Magnite. Except for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, other models have a diesel powertrain option. The Brezza consistent sales numbers are yet to come in.

A source close to the development of the Magnite tells us that the model will have many new features. This might include a 360-degree camera among other things. An SUV holds more appeal in our country and while Nissan may be late to the sub-4m party, it can make a lasting impression. That is only if the Magnite is priced right and gets an efficient engine as well as new features. Over to you, Nissan!

