Nissan starts Magnite exports to these 3 countries: Production cross 15,000 units mark

Nissan India says that the Magnite has replicated its success in the Nepalese market by achieving 2,292 bookings within the first 30 days of its launch in February 2021 in a market that has monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units.

By:Updated: Jun 21, 2021 11:42 PM

 

Nissan India has announced the start of exports of the Made-in-India Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa, and Nepal. Since the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite in December 2020, the company has produced 15,010 sub-compact SUVs (till end of May 2021) including 13,790 for India and 1,220 for exports. The brand says that the new vehicle has replicated its success in the Nepalese market by achieving 2,292 bookings within first 30 days of its launch in February 2021 in a market that has monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said that following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by Indian consumers. He adds that having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customer on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. He also stated that we are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for our sustainable growth.

He also stated that with the introduction of the third shift in its manufacturing process earlier this year, along with 1,000+ new hires across the manufacturing plant, Nissan has been able to meet growing demands in the Indian and export markets. This early global exposure has helped Nissan India enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

