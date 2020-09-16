Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

The styling of the new Proto Z takes inspiration from various cars like the 300ZX, as well as the 350Z Nismo, in a retro fashion but the cabin is decked with Alcantara leather and promises a V6 turbo engine.

Earlier this year, Nissan had previewed its upcoming line-up in the fashion that one could see vehicles with their nomenclature zipping past in the video. The last one was the all-new Z or Fairlady as it is popularly called. This is essentially a replacement for the 370Z. The styling of the new Proto Z takes inspiration from various cars like the 300ZX, as well as the 350Z Nismo. It means a long bonnet, stubby rear and coupe silhouette. One can also notice the round headlight theme. In fact, those LED DRLs look like an eyelid and add drama to the design. The grille looks ornamental in its approach. As for the alloy wheels, the size is 19-inches and together with the black colour, they look the part. The black roof on this yellow colour is a nice contrast as well.

The rear is where most of the action is. For example, the LED lights, the twin exhausts as well as those splitters look really nice. It is a similar tale inside where current 370Z owners will tell you that everything looks exactly in the same place. Except of course for the touchscreen infotainment system. It is a 9.0-inch screen and is flanked by a bigger 12.3-inch instrument cluster. You get a multi-function steering wheel and we hope there is a wireless phone charger in there somewhere. Of course, no Z is complete without that boost gauge on the dash.

Not much has been spoken about the engine. Nissan says that it is a V6 with twin-turbos. A 6-speed manual transmission has been paired with this motor. There is also the delectable manual handbrake for you-know-what. Nissan says that this vehicle is just a prototype but we now know their intentions. The latter seem wicked and this expectedly 400hp monster should be in showrooms by mid-2021. Not in India though!

