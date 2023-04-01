Nissan plans launch offensive in FY2024 even as March sales remain flat

Nissan has introduced a BS6 Stage 2 RDE-compliant version of Magnite.

Nissan Motor India clocked sales of 3260 units and exports of 7259 units in March. Last March’22 domestic sales was 3007 units and it had exported 4976 vehicles. While exports have seen a significant jump YoY, the domestic sales numbers have been flat.

The Nissan Magnite since its launch has been a key contributor in its segment and the “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV has led Nissan’s journey in India garnering over 1 lakh customer bookings in both domestic and export markets.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “FY 2022-23 was a challenging year for the auto industry with challenges of shortage of semi-conductors and inflation affecting cost of ownership, Nissan delivered strong performance on these challenges.Nissan recently showcased 3 premium SUVs from its global portfolio in India, of which some are currently undergoing local suitability tests over multiple terrains for their launch, with the X-Trail intended to be the first model to be launched.”

In FY 2023, Nissan crossed the milestone of 1 million export units on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. The Nissan Magnite was the millionth vehicle exported, currently being exported to 15 global markets, recent most launches have been in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda and Brunei.

Nissan Motor India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd., Manufacturing plant in Chennai to 108 destinations including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara and African regions.

Nissan has introduced a BS6 Stage 2 RDE-compliant version of Magnite already as the new emission norms kickin.

The company has outlined robust plans as it begins its transition to the next phase in India with an investment plan of $600 million / Rs 5300 crore outlined recently by its Global COO Ashwani Gupta. Nissan will be introducing three new models, including two C segment SUVs and one A-SUV in the EV space.