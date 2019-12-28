Nissan files patent for Datsun Magnite: 2020 Auto Expo debut likely!

The 2020 Auto Expo is just around the corner. And though a lot of brands have decided to skip this year's motor show, the ones that are going to take part, have a lot to keep the attendees occupied. Nissan, the Japanese carmaker, has plans to introduce new models in the Indian market and is likely to showcase some of these at the Auto Expo next year. Not only this, but we are also going to see a few showcases from Nissan's budget brand Datsun, one of these could be a sub-four-meter concept, by the name of Magnite.

Nissan has filed a patent for Datsun Magnite in the month of April this year. The Magnite could be a concept for a future sub-four-meter product from the brand. It is likely to use the same platform as that of the Renault Triber. Not only this but could also get a derivative of the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine when it makes it to production.

We recently reported to you that Renault is working on a sub-four-meter SUV for the Indian market. And that the company plans to launch the same in India sometime during the second half of 2020. We are likely to see the French automaker showcase the same at the 2020 Auto Expo. Under the Renault and Nissan partnership, the Datsun Magnite could be the later's version of this sub-four-meter SUV. Though Renault will launch its offering by the end of next year, Datsun's iteration of the same is likely to make its debut in the production form sometime during 2021.

What are your expectations from the Datsun Magnite? Will it be able to stand as a tough contender to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza? Do let us know in the comment section below!

