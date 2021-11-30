Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

A fresh set of spy images reveal that a new variant of the Nissan Magnite is in the pipeline. It will sit in between the XL and XV grades and will be called 'XV Executive'.

Image source - Team-BHP

The Nissan Magnite has proved its mettle in the Indian market. Thanks to its appealing design, feature-loaded cabin, and attractive pricing. The carmaker has recently announced that a total of 30,000 units of the Magnite have been delivered in the country, and around 42,000 orders are yet to be fulfilled. With increasing demand, Nissan is also addressing customer inputs. The carmaker is preparing to launch a new XV Executive trim of the Magnite in our market.

The new XV Executive variant of the Magnite was recently spotted at a dealership yard, hinting at an imminent launch. The XV Executive variant will sit in between the XL and XV grades in the Magnite’s variant line-up. Nissan has not yet released the feature list of the new variant, but the spy images do tell a few things about the Magnite’s XV Executive variant.

The XV Executive trim will feature 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver-finished roof rails, rear washer & wiper, height-adjustable driver seat, rear-seat armrest, ISOFIX child seat mounts, keyless entry and more. Besides, the XV Executive of the Magnite will retain the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, which comes with pre-installed Google Maps and other convenience features.

The Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim will continue with the outgoing engine options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol. Both the engines use a 3-pot architecture. While the naturally aspirated unit pushes out 71 Hp and 96 Nm, the turbocharged motor develops 99 Hp and 160 Nm. The latter is also available with the option of a CVT unit, which limits the peak torque output at 152 Nm only. A 5-speed manual gearbox is a standard affair across the range.

In terms of pricing, the XV Executive trim is likely to be around Rs. 30,000-40,000 more expensive than the XL variant. For the exact prices, we will have to wait for the launch, which is right around the corner. Currently, the Magnite is priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

