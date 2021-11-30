Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

A fresh set of spy images reveal that a new variant of the Nissan Magnite is in the pipeline. It will sit in between the XL and XV grades and will be called 'XV Executive'.

By:November 30, 2021 11:58 AM
Image source - Team-BHP

 

The Nissan Magnite has proved its mettle in the Indian market. Thanks to its appealing design, feature-loaded cabin, and attractive pricing. The carmaker has recently announced that a total of 30,000 units of the Magnite have been delivered in the country, and around 42,000 orders are yet to be fulfilled. With increasing demand, Nissan is also addressing customer inputs. The carmaker is preparing to launch a new XV Executive trim of the Magnite in our market.

The new XV Executive variant of the Magnite was recently spotted at a dealership yard, hinting at an imminent launch. The XV Executive variant will sit in between the XL and XV grades in the Magnite’s variant line-up. Nissan has not yet released the feature list of the new variant, but the spy images do tell a few things about the Magnite’s XV Executive variant.

The XV Executive trim will feature 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver-finished roof rails, rear washer & wiper, height-adjustable driver seat, rear-seat armrest, ISOFIX child seat mounts, keyless entry and more. Besides, the XV Executive of the Magnite will retain the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, which comes with pre-installed Google Maps and other convenience features.

The Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim will continue with the outgoing engine options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol. Both the engines use a 3-pot architecture. While the naturally aspirated unit pushes out 71 Hp and 96 Nm, the turbocharged motor develops 99 Hp and 160 Nm. The latter is also available with the option of a CVT unit, which limits the peak torque output at 152 Nm only. A 5-speed manual gearbox is a standard affair across the range.

In terms of pricing, the XV Executive trim is likely to be around Rs. 30,000-40,000 more expensive than the XL variant. For the exact prices, we will have to wait for the launch, which is right around the corner. Currently, the Magnite is priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

Vipin Sondhi quits as Ashok Leyland MD, Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as executive chairman

Vipin Sondhi quits as Ashok Leyland MD, Dheeraj Hinduja to step in as executive chairman

Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on its board

Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on its board

Has the Covid-19 pandemic really led to a bicycling boom in India?

Has the Covid-19 pandemic really led to a bicycling boom in India?

Should you finance your two-wheeler?

Should you finance your two-wheeler?

New Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price, specs, features compared

New Suzuki Avenis 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Price, specs, features compared

Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new