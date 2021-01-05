Nissan Magnite waiting period set to go down: Company to ramp up production at Chennai plant

Nissan had launched the Magnite in India at introductory prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh and said that the prices will be revised from the new year.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to its newly launched compact SUV Magnite in India, Japanese car major Nissan Motor on Monday said it will introduce third shift at its Chennai plant and hire 1,000 plus workforce at the plant to reduce waiting period to two to three months. The company in a bid to shorten the delivery period to two to three months, is planning to enhance the production capacity. In addition, Nissan is going to employ more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests. The company announced that Magnite will continue to be available across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at the special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. Nissan had launched the Magnite in India at introductory prices starting from Rs 4.99 lakh and said that the prices will be revised from the new year.

Ashwani Gupta, COO, Nissan Motor Company, said: “The overwhelming positive response we have received for the Magnite is a great testament to Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through world class design, product technology and manufacturing. We are happy to reinforce our industrial strategy with a third shift to meet increasing customer demand. We hope to continue our contribution to the manufacturing and industrial sector in the country and help create further job opportunities during this uncertain period.”

Magnite, with over 32,800 bookings and 1.80 lakh enquiries since its launch a month ago on December 2, 2020, has had an overwhelming customer response having ignited consumer interest across buyer segments of SUV, sedan and hatchback. Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India said, “Our endeavour is to enhance our customers’ satisfaction through shorter waiting period of two to three months. This requires additional employment to increase the production and delivery capacity. We are hiring more than 1,000 people in our plant and we have already reinforced our dealer network team. We will also be passing all the benefits of economies of scale to our customers for their belief in the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Carismatic SUV by the continuity of our introductory prices.”

Nissan, together with its global alliance partner Renault, set up a manufacturing plant and a research & development centre near Chennai. Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “Nissan India has reached a colossal milestone with the launch of Magnite. Our brand philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do enables us to create a game changer with a revolutionary value proposition. Customers have given their overwhelming response with record level of bookings and as our token of our appreciation, we would like to continue the special introductory price till further notice.”

