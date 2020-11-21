Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

The design language is good enough to attract buyers, with the youth being more in awe of car. How well does the engine/s perform as well as the ride and handling part is explained in the video.

Honestly, Nissan or Datsun cars are not much spoken about or heard of in India. The sales have not been so encouraging and the car line-up too lacks sheen. Nissan India though has been working on something which has more or less been in development from the last 2-3 years. It has been designed in Japan and began life as a Datsun-intended model. Yes, we are talking about the new Nissan Magnite SUV. The company will launch it on December 2 in the Indian market and from what we have seen of the leaked prices, they sure are disruptive. The pricing will not only bring in more customers to the Nissan fold but might also force others to consider their strategy. There are only petrol engines on offer in the Magnite – a naturally aspirated motor as well as a turbo unit. We had a go at the latter.

The design language is good enough to attract buyers, with the youth being more in awe of car. There are bi-LED projector headlights and we know how good these were in the Kicks. 16-inch wheels have been provided and with the flared arches, they look a tad small. The design at the back too is non-offensive and will not split opinions. At the same time, the dark cabin upholstery might not appeal to everyone but the goodies, sans a sunroof will be appreciated. There is the optional wireless charging, wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, climate control, push button start and the 360-degree camera.

The turbo petrol with a manual makes 98hp power and 160Nm. With the CVT, the torque drops to 152Nm. How well does the engine/s perform as well as the ride and handling part? Well, do check the video review link of the Magnite below.

