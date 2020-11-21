Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

The design language is good enough to attract buyers, with the youth being more in awe of car. How well does the engine/s perform as well as the ride and handling part is explained in the video.

By:November 21, 2020 3:00 PM

Honestly, Nissan or Datsun cars are not much spoken about or heard of in India. The sales have not been so encouraging and the car line-up too lacks sheen. Nissan India though has been working on something which has more or less been in development from the last 2-3 years. It has been designed in Japan and began life as a Datsun-intended model. Yes, we are talking about the new Nissan Magnite SUV. The company will launch it on December 2 in the Indian market and from what we have seen of the leaked prices, they sure are disruptive. The pricing will not only bring in more customers to the Nissan fold but might also force others to consider their strategy. There are only petrol engines on offer in the Magnite – a naturally aspirated motor as well as a turbo unit. We had a go at the latter.

The design language is good enough to attract buyers, with the youth being more in awe of car. There are bi-LED projector headlights and we know how good these were in the Kicks. 16-inch wheels have been provided and with the flared arches, they look a tad small. The design at the back too is non-offensive and will not split opinions. At the same time, the dark cabin upholstery might not appeal to everyone but the goodies, sans a sunroof will be appreciated. There is the optional wireless charging, wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, climate control, push button start and the 360-degree camera.

The turbo petrol with a manual makes 98hp power and 160Nm. With the CVT, the torque drops to 152Nm. How well does the engine/s perform as well as the ride and handling part? Well, do check the video review link of the Magnite below.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect