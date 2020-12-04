Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

The Nissan Magnite has dropped and has left the Indian auto industry with their jaws on the floor. The Magnite has been launched in a price range that has left everyone in awe. Here we sit what each variant of the Nissan Magnite has to offer, and what exactly is the Tech Pack?

Nissan India introduced the all-new Magnite for a stunner of a price on December 2, 2020. The Nissan Magnite has been launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom starting price. However, the price is effective till December 31, as it is confirmed to be raised to Rs 5.54 lakh from Jan 2021. Either way, even at Rs 5.5 lakh starting price, the Nissan has taken an extremely aggressive approach. In that price range, Nissan is likely to encourage customers looking for hatchbacks to move towards entry-level SUVs with the Magnite.

The Magnite is powered by two petrol engine options. The lower-spec model comes with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine which develop 71hp and 96 Nm of torque. The higher-spec model is offered with the HRAO 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol and it is good for 99hp and 160Nn of torque. A 5-speed manual is standard on both engines. But the turbo model is also offered with a CVT automatic option, however, torque output drops to 152Nm with the CVT. ARAI has certified the Magnite to return upto 18.75 kpl in fuel-economy for the lower-spec naturally aspirated model of the Magnite. While the Magnite Turbo is rated to deliver 20 kpl for the manual and 17.7 kpl for the turbo-CVT

The Magnite has been launched in four variants. Things to note is that the turbo petrol is not available with the base XE model and as a clever way to package the vehicle, Nissan is offering a few extra features separately as an option with the “Tech Pack”. But it is only offered the top two trims of the Nissan Magnite. Here is a list that breaks down all the features each variant of the Nissan Magnite is equipped with.

Nissan Magnite XE Variant Features Explained

The base variant of the Nissan Magnite is offered with halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with hub caps, functional roof rails (50 kg load capacity) and a rear windscreen wiper on the exterior. The interior is offered with black fabric upholstery with light grey accents, Silver accent steering wheel, adjustable front and rear headrests, Power windows, manual HVAC, tilt adjust steering column, manually adjustable ORVMs and analogue speedometer and tachometer dials in addition a 3.5-inch TFT digital MID. The standard safety features onto Nissan Magnite indie dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors and rear defogger.

Nissan Magnite XL Variant Features Explained

In addition to the features of the XE model, the Magnite XL variants come with remote keyless entry, body-coloured and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, dual-tone hub-caps, 6-speaker sound system, 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, USB charging port, steering mounted audio controls and outside temperature gauge. Should you opt for the Turbo model, the Magnite will also come equipped with 60:40 split rear seats with rear armrest and ISOFIX anchors, vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control, hydraulic brake assist. But across all engine specs, the Magnite XL comes with an anti-theft alarm, central lock with driver switch, speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock as well.

Nissan Magnite XV Variant Features Explained

Building on the feature and spec offering of the XL model, the Magnite XV comes with LED DRLs, keyless entry and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In the cabin, it comes equipped with 6-way adjustable driver seat, seatback pocket, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, ISOFIX anchors as standard, voice command button on steering wheel, 7-inch digital TFT coloured instrument cluster, push-button start, and overdrive setting for the CVT model.

Nissan Magnite XV Premium Variant Features Explained

Taking all the best bits of all the lower variants, the XV Premium version of the Magnite is equipped with a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitors, full LED lighting at the front, premium fabric seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and hand brake, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, cruise control, front armrest with dark-grey stitching and rear power outlet.

Nissan Magnite Tech Pack Explained

The Nissan Magnite comes offered with an option of the Tech Pack available with the XV and XV premium variants. With an additional cost of Rs 39,000, you can use the Tech Pack to equip the Magnite with a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier, JBL speakers, LED scuff plates ambient lighting and puddle lamps.

The variant-wise price break up of the Nissan Magnite is as follows:

Variant XE XL XV XV Premium 1.0 Petrol Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh 1.0 turbo NA Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh 1.0 turbo CVT NA Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi and exclusive of Tech Pack

