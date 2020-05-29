Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival’s expected price, specs, features

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV is expected to have LED headlights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

It’s no secret that Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) has got an upcoming compact SUV. While a previous silhouette was released, a bit more design details have now emerged of this Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza competitor. Yesterday, Nissan top management announced that the company has run into losses for the first time in 11 years. To stem this, they have decided to now shut down plants in Spain and few other parts. The company will focus on getting new vehicles and most of them electric. However, while an electric Nissan is quite some time away in the Indian context, the upcoming SUV is expected to become the cash cow here. The new Nissan Magnite (official name is yet to be confirmed), is expected to be launched in the coming months. We expect the new Nissan Magnite prices to start from Rs 6 lakh, with the top variant being priced less than Rs 8 lakh.

The Nissan Magnite will have a more rounded design than squarish like the Mahindra XUV300. This is very apparent from the teaser video. A source tells us that the vehicle was entirely designed in Japan, with work on the SUV starting as early as end-2017. The SUV will be sub-4m in length and ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. The teaser further reveals that there will be an elongated chrome element stretching encompassing the upper and lower part of the bumper, just like the DRL we saw on the Datsun redi-GO facelift. It is expected that the LED headlights will have DRLs. Nissan might not add (not shown in the video) a sunroof to the equation given that the Kicks that sits above the Magnite doesn’t get it yet.

Inside one can safely expect an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, climate control, auto headlamps/wipers and rear AC vents. The Nissan Magnite should also have a boot capacity of 350 litres, if not more. Under the hood, there will be a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine should make around 100hp of power and 150Nm. A 6-speed manual or AMT could be the transmission choices.

We await confirmation from NIMPL on the launch date, variants as well as pricing of the vehicle. Stay tuned for updates!

