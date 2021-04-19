Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 50,000 mark since launch: Top variants high in demand

Since its launch, Nissan Magnite SUV has received a total of 2,78,000+ enquiries and out of all the bookings, over 10 percent were made online.

Nissan Magnite SUV has clocked over 50,000 bookings and 10,000 wholesale deliveries since its launch that took place launch on December 02, 2020. The vehicle is currently available across India at Nissan dealerships and the company’s online showroom portal – Shop at Home. Since its launch, Nissan Magnite has received a total of 2,78,000+ enquiries. Out of all the bookings, 5,000 (10%) bookings were made through the digital platform while the remaining 45,000 were done on-ground at Nissan dealerships. The company revealed in a press statement that approximately 15 percent of these bookings were made for the CVT models. Also, approximately 60 percent bookings were made for the top-end variants i.e. XV and the XV Premium.

Nissan India says that it has protected the prices for the already booked customers to ensure that they receive the deliveries of the vehicle on the booking price despite the change in prices on account of the rise in raw material costs. Nissan Magnite SUV is available in 20 grade line-up and 36+ combinations. Nissan India, in February, had announced a special Valentine’s programme for its booked and waiting customers under which two lucky customers got a 100 percent cashback on their vehicle.

Speaking on the achievement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said that the company is extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. He added that the 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament to the customers’ trust in the Nissan brand and the love for the Carismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as a part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.

