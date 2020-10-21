Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Once launched, the Nissan Magnite will be entering a highly competitive subcompact SUV space as it will share the battlefield with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. More details here!

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV has finally been unveiled in India today. Thankfully, the production-spec model retains most of the design cues from the concept that makes the Magnite look quite muscular. Upfront, the Magnite gets a large single-piece grille along with L-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and also, sleek-looking LED Bi-projector headlamps. Moreover, the Magnite gets faux skid plates, split wraparound LED tail lamps and also, a set of dual-tone alloy wheels and these look quite similar to the concept. The story is quite interesting inside as well as the cabin of the Nissan Magnite boasts of some premium and usable features. The vehicle gets puddle lamps along with ambient lighting and also, an in-built air purifier in order to keep the air quality inside the cabin high. Moreover, the company will be launching the Tech Pack at the time of the launch and the same will offer a wireless charging provision as well.

The said pack will also offer a premium sound system. Nissan Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. In addition to these features, the compact SUV gets a segment-first 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM) in order to give a bird’s eye view to the driver. The instrument cluster on the Nissan Magnite is a 7-inch TFT unit with an in-built tyre pressure monitor. Now, talking of the safety features, the Nissan Magnite gets bits like ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, dual airbags and also, vehicle dynamics control (VDC) for manoeuvering the vehicle in tight spaces and tricky spots.

Speaking of powertrain, the manufacturer has not yet revealed the exact details as of now. However, we know for a fact that the Nissan Magnite will come with an HTA0 turbo petrol engine that uses cylinder coating tech from the magnificent Nissan GT-R. The said motor comes mated to a CVT transmission. Nissan Magnite will be first sold in India followed by either global markets. The Magnite will rub shoulders against the likes of some of the most worthy and value for money subcompact SUVs in the segment like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and also, the recently launched Kia Sonet. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

