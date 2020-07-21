Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Spy shots of the upcoming Nissan Magnite have surfaced online suggesting that the final production model will not sway too far away from the concept. The Nissan Magnite Concept was showcased earlier this month and is scheduled to be launched in 2021 to rival other sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Last week, Nissan India showcased the concept version of the upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV. Already, the production-spec model has been spotted testing sans camouflage. The spy image found on Instagram suggests that the production-spec version of the Magnite compact SUV will look very similar to the concept version which has already made its debut earlier this month. The Nissan Magnite is scheduled to be launched in 2021 in India in-between one of the most crowded segments in the country. The Magnite will compete against well-established rivals along with new entrants in the space when it arrives as Nissan’s next big model in the Indian market.

Source: Instagram

The spy shot reveals that as the concept version, the Magnite will feature a large oblong grille with the chrome inserts on the sides and bottom. The headlamp design is also similar and units on the model are halogen. The L-shaped design on the front bumper features chrome strips suggesting that the test mule is not the top-of-the-range model of the Magnite as it is expected to offer LED DRLs in that position. A similar design language is seen recently on the updated 2020 Datsun Redi-Go model.

If the front design from the spy shot is anything to go by, the Magnite in profile and from the rear would be quite similar to the concept. The Magnite concept looks well proportioned and with muscular wheel arches and a floating roof design when viewed from the side. The rear look for the concept offers a subtle look for the top half, with a highly aggressive rear bumper design.

Engine options on the Magnite are expected to be a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor shared with the Renault Triber. Another option for the Magnite could see a turbocharged version of the engine that develops 99hp. The Magnite will use the Alliance’s CMF A+ platform on which the Renault Triber is based on, and the same underpinnings will be used for the upcoming sub-compact SUV sibling from Renault called the Kiger.

The Magnite when it arrives next year will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V along with the upcoming Kia Sonet which will be launched in August.

Source: Instagram (teambelturdrive)

