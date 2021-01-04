Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

The Nissan Magnite has been awarded a commendable safety rating after a crash test conducted by ASEAN NCAP. The Indian-made small SUV has now gone on sale in Indonesia and other ASEAN countries.

By:January 4, 2021 11:03 AM
Nissan Magnite India Launch Live Updates, Nissan Magnite Price in India Live

The Nissan Magnite has been awarded a four-star crash safety rating by ASEAN NCAP. The Indian-manufactured SUV has gone on sale in ASEAN markets like Indonesia. Hence, it was subjected to the test to evaluate its crashworthiness. ASEAN NCAP has announced the outcome, however, more details about the SUV are awaited from the test. The Nissan Magnite uses the same CMF-A+ platform which underpins the Renault Triber and the upcoming Renault Kiger. This result suggests that the other two vehicles would offer similar levels of protection to its occupants. Although, the CMF-A+ is an elongated version of the CMF-A platform which the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi-Go are based on. However, both of those vehicles fared poorly in NCAP crash tests conducted in the past.

As standard, the Nissan Magnite offers safety features like dual front airbags, pre-tensioned seat belts, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder alarm. The higher-spec models and the “Turbo” models come with additional features like ISOFIX child-seat anchors, ESC, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, 360-degree camera, and TPMS.

The Nissan Magnite was launched in early December 2020 at a jaw-dropping price. The attractive pricing has led to a huge number of bookings and thus now a long waiting period for the SUV. Now that the Magnite has scored 4 stars in the crash test, the model will be even more attractive to Indian consumers who are beginning to put safety on their priority list when buying a vehicle.

The Magnite is offered with two petrol engine options. The basic engine option is the naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder motor borrowed from the Renault Triber. While the Magnite Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged motor which is good for 99hp. Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual as standard while the turbo is offered with the option of a CVT automatic. The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At that price range, not only does the Magnite rival sub-compact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. But, it has forced hatchback buyers – like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios to revaluate as well.

