Nissan Magnite RED edition bookings commence

Nissan Magnite RED edition bookings have commenced via dealerships or online. The new Nissan Magnite RED edition will be launched on July 18.

Nissan has commenced bookings for the Magnite RED edition in India, ahead of its official launch on July 18. The Nissan Magnite RED edition can be booked either online or physically at a dealership.

The Nissan Magnite RED edition is based on the XV variant and will be available in three trims: Magnite XV MT RED edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED edition.

In terms of exterior details, the Magnite RED edition gets red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding, body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED scuff plate, and a prominent RED edition-specific badge. The vehicle also gets LED DRLS and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the vehicle gets an 8.0-inch infotainment system, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a PM2.5 filter, a push start button, vehicle dynamics control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist amongst others.

Powering the soon-to-launch Magnite RED edition will be a 1.0-litre petrol engine in either a naturally aspirated form or with a turbocharger. In the NA form, the engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while in the forced induction (turbo) version, the motor produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite RED edition. We are confident that the Nissan Magnite RED’s bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys.”