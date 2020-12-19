Nissan Magnite records 15,000 bookings since launch: Claims best-in-class maintenance cost

Since its launch, the Nissan Magnite has recorded 15,000 bookings and 1.5 lakh enquiries. Nissan is claiming that its new subcompact SUV, offers best-in-class maintenance cost.

December 19, 2020
Nissan Magnite India Launch Live Updates, Nissan Magnite Price in India Live

The new Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV was launched in India in early December 2020. The Magnite stunned the industry after being launched at a price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price announcement gathered a lot of attention for the sub-compact SUV. Nissan Motor India has now announced that in 15 days of the model being introduced, it has recorded 15,000 bookings. Additionally, the manufacturer claims it has also received 1.5 lakh enquiries as well. Supplementing the attractive pricing, Nissan is also offering many after-sales packages to help pull in more customers. The Japanese brand is claiming that the Magnite offers the best-in-class maintenance cost at 29 paise/km for 50,000kms. The Magnite is offered with a 2-year warranty/50,000kms as standard. Customers also have the option of extending the warranty by upto 5 years (1,00,000kms). In addition, Nissan is also providing multiple “labour-free services” across its entire network in the country.

As a part of its after-sales services, Nissan India is also offering a prepaid maintenance plan — Nissan Magnite Care. Applicable for two to five years across its entire network, customers can choose between ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ packages. The ‘Gold’ package includes comprehensive periodic maintenance service. Whereas the ‘Silver’ plan covers basic maintenance service. Nissan suggests that as the package is also transferable from owner to owner, it will help retain residual value for the vehicle. Nissan India claims that the prepaid maintenance packages can allow for savings of up to 22%.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. The SUV is offered with a  1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine or the option of a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine that is tuned for 100hp. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, while a CVT automatic option is available for the turbo model. The Magnite was launched at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is applicable till December 31, 2020. From January 2021, the base price will increase to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

