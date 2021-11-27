Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV has achieved the milestone of 30,000 deliveries within a year. The company has also revealed that Magnite has got 72,000 bookings for the brand.

Nissan Motor India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co of Japan, on Friday said that it has achieved the milestone of 30,000 deliveries of its compact SUV Magnite in less than a year. The company has also revealed that it has got 72,000 bookings for the brand.

Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, representing the company’s shift towards quality products that deliver higher value to customers. Magnite was launched on December 2, 2020.

Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, said: “ Magnite is a core model under the company’s global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas under ‘Make in India, Make for the world’.”

Nissan in a statement said Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). A warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) is ensured which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer.”

Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘white plate’ and a ‘buy back option’ in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with zero down payment, zero insurance cost and zero maintenance cost.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said: “We are glad to have rolled-out 30,000th Nissan Magnite. We have been able to achieve this milestone with the help and support from all our supplier partners.”

