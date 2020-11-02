Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

The new Nissan Magnite SUV will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport as well as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It will be launched in December 2020.

Nissan India showcased the new Magnite SUV in its production form last month. Now, the company has started production of the vehicle and will shortly be dispatching it to dealerships. The launch is scheduled to happen in mid-December. Nissan has also confirmed that there will be two powertrains on offer – a 1.0-litre B4D petrol and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo unit. The former engine gets dual variable valve timing and as Nissan says, is good for excellent fuel economy as well as low maintenance costs. As for the turbo petrol, it is expected to give the thrills as well as higher torque at low rpms. Nissan will pair the naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual whereas the turbo will also get the optional CVT. In total, there is a choice of 20 trims in the Nissan Magnite. Bookings will open shortly.

XE is the base trim and gets 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, skid plates, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, dual-tone interior and all-four power windows. The XL which is the mid-spec boasts automatic AC, steering mounted controls with six speaker audio system, electrically adjustable as well as foldable ORVMs. The XV (High) which sits right below the top model has LED DRLs as well as fog lights, 16-inch diamond cut alloys, 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, push button start and 7.0-inch TFT instrument console.

The top-end XV (Premium) model has LED bi-projector headlamps, tyre pressure monitor, 360-degree around view monitor, cruise control and differently-styled interior. Nissan also offers the Tech package as optional. This brings in ambient mood lighting, air purifier, wireless charging, JBL speakers, and puddle lights.

1.0L B4D Petrol MT MT XE

MT XL

MT XV

MT XV with Tech Pack

MT XV Premium

MT XV Premium with Tech Pack 1.0L HRA0 Petrol MT Turbo MT XL

Turbo MT XV

Turbo MT XV with Tech Pack

Turbo MT XV Premium

Turbo MT XV Premium with Tech Pack

Turbo MT XV Premium (O)

Turbo MT XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack 1.0L HRA0 Petrol CVT Turbo X-Tronic CVT XL

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV with Tech Pack

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium with Tech Pack

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium (O)

Turbo X-Tronic CVT XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack

