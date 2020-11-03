Nissan Magnite production starts at Chennai plant: To rival Vitara Brezza, Sonet and more

Nissan had unveiled Magnite last week seeking to challenge brands like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Nissan India on Monday announced the start of production of its new compact SUV Magnite at its Oragadam plant near Chennai. The first Magnite was rolled out from Renault Nissan Automotive India Private (RNAIPL) plant which Nissan had set up with its global alliance partner Renault. Nissan had unveiled Magnite last week seeking to challenge brands like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Magnite is the auto company’s first product under the Nissan Next strategy that focusses on the ‘Make-in-India, make for the world’ initiative, and with this launch, Nissan is expecting to get more visibility for the brand in the Indian market.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said: “RNAIPL is thrilled to commemorate the start of production of Nissan Magnite. We are also exploring opportunities to export this big, bold, beautiful and charismatic SUV. This is a colossal milestone for us, and we are proud of producing an SUV equipped with intuitive packaging and human-centric engineering that is inspired by India and designed in Japan.”

The new Nissan Magnite will be available with the B4D engine which offers the perfect equilibrium of performance and fuel economy with its five-speed manual transmission. Paired with Nissan’s dual VVT system that delivers maximum response at all revs and ensures optimum acceleration, the B4D engine is the ideal choice that delivers power at a lower maintenance cost.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “The start of production of new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-Tronic CVT, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor and Nissan Connect.”

