Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Prices of only the turbo version of the Nissan Magnite have gone up while those of the naturally aspirated engine stay the same as before.

By:Updated: Mar 05, 2021 4:02 PM

Nissan India launched its latest offering, the Magnite SUV at a killer starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nissan Magnite prices were supposed to be increased from Jan 2021. However, the company decided to not increase for the entire range but for the base. However, as of now, the prices have gone up. There is a catch though. The starting price still remains the same while the mid-spec versions as well as top-end asking cost has gone up. Essentially, the turbo versions have got a price hike. While the base turbo XL model used to cost Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom earlier, now the price is Rs 7.29 lakh – up by Rs 30,000. The XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), XV Premium CVT, XV Premium CVT (O) prices are now Rs 7.98 lakh, Rs 8.75 lakh, Rs 8.85 lakh, Rs 9.65 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. There is no official statement from Nissan India on this.

We think the company will attribute it to the rising input costs. For example, semi-conductors are currently in a shortage and are part of the various circuits in a car. This has lead to pent-up demand and while Nissan India says that it has started a new shift to accommodate for the rising love shown by customers for the Magnite, it could be sometime before both the parameters are even. We recently took a factory tour wherein the company showed us how the Nissan Magnite is made. It takes approximately four minutes for a Nissan Magnite to be made. It is then subjected to various tests before being dispatched to dealerships across the country.

Also Read How the new Nissan Magnite is made

The aforementioned turbo petrol engine is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder motor that produces 98hp of power and 160Nm. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. With the latter, the torque drops to 152Nm. In the ASEAN NCAP tests, the Nissan Magnite scored four stars out of five in crash safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!