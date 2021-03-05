Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Prices of only the turbo version of the Nissan Magnite have gone up while those of the naturally aspirated engine stay the same as before.

Nissan India launched its latest offering, the Magnite SUV at a killer starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nissan Magnite prices were supposed to be increased from Jan 2021. However, the company decided to not increase for the entire range but for the base. However, as of now, the prices have gone up. There is a catch though. The starting price still remains the same while the mid-spec versions as well as top-end asking cost has gone up. Essentially, the turbo versions have got a price hike. While the base turbo XL model used to cost Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom earlier, now the price is Rs 7.29 lakh – up by Rs 30,000. The XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), XV Premium CVT, XV Premium CVT (O) prices are now Rs 7.98 lakh, Rs 8.75 lakh, Rs 8.85 lakh, Rs 9.65 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. There is no official statement from Nissan India on this.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We think the company will attribute it to the rising input costs. For example, semi-conductors are currently in a shortage and are part of the various circuits in a car. This has lead to pent-up demand and while Nissan India says that it has started a new shift to accommodate for the rising love shown by customers for the Magnite, it could be sometime before both the parameters are even. We recently took a factory tour wherein the company showed us how the Nissan Magnite is made. It takes approximately four minutes for a Nissan Magnite to be made. It is then subjected to various tests before being dispatched to dealerships across the country.

Also Read How the new Nissan Magnite is made

The aforementioned turbo petrol engine is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder motor that produces 98hp of power and 160Nm. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. With the latter, the torque drops to 152Nm. In the ASEAN NCAP tests, the Nissan Magnite scored four stars out of five in crash safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.