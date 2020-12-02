Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan has finally launched a new product in the Indian market in the form of the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite has been introduced in the sub-compact SUV category with a very aggressive price tag.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020 11:27 AM

Nissan India launched its latest offering in the Indian market today in the very hot-selling segment of the sub-compact SUVs. Nissan Magnite has been launched at a very inviting introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level variant and Rs 9.35 lakh for the top trim. It comes in four variants – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. The Magnite will be available with the option of petrol engines only with the option of a CVT gearbox.

The Magnite comes with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. This engine would be offered with a 5-speed manual only. There will also be a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol which develops 99 hp. With the 5-speed manual transmission, it would offer peak torque of 160 Nm at 2,800-3,600 rpm, but with the option of a CVT, it would only generate 152 Nm between 2,200-4,400 rpm.

Nissan Magnite variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):

1.0L petrol: XE – Rs 4.99 lakh, XL – Rs 5.99 lakh, XV – Rs 6.68 lakh, XV Premium – Rs 7.55 lakh
1.0L turbo petrol: XL – Rs 6.99 lakh, XV – Rs 7.68 lakh, XV Premium – Rs 8.45 lakh
1.0L turbo petrol CVT: XL – Rs 7.89 lakh, XV – Rs 8.58 lakh, XV Premium – Rs 9.35 lakh

Also read: Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

As is the case with a growing number of passenger cars in our market, the Magnite also offers 50+ connected car features with Nissan Connect. In addition, the optional Tech Pack allows the Magnite to be equipped with the wireless smartphone charger, JBL premium speakers, ambient lighting, air purifier and puddle lamps.

The new Nissan comes with LED lighting with bi-projector headlamps, dual-tone colour options and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In the cabin, the Magnite packs an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is enabled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver will also get a seven-inch TFT all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and more.

