Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will finally be launched on December 2. Prices are expected to be aggressive to compete in the highly competitive subcompact SUV space in India against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and more.

Nissan India has confirmed that it will launch the all-new Nissan Magnite on December 2, 2020. The Nissan Magnite is a sub-compact SUV that will join Nissan’s product range in the market. The Magnite will be offered as a petrol-only model but will offer two engine options. An automatic version will also be available. Nissan is expected to price the Magnite aggressively. Preliminary expectations and leaked reports suggest that the Magnite would have a starting price of around Rs 5.5 lakh for the entry-level model. The top-spec, auto-box equipped model is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 9.8 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Nissan Magnite Expected Price Comparison

In comparison, the recently introduced Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. The Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.6 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts from Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh being a petrol-only offering. Ford has priced the EcoSport between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.7 lakh. Between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12.7 lakh, the Tata Nexon is also available. So if Nissan does manage to price the Magnite between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.8 lakh as reported, we may just have an interesting fight on our hands.

What the Magnite will offer

The Magnite will be offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine is good for 72hp and 96Nm of torque. There will be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol as well. This engine is tuned to develop 99bhp and will be offered with a 5-speed manual, or CVT automatic. The manual version is tuned to develop 160Nm of torque, while the automatic is tuned to produce 152Nm.

The Magnite fully equipped will offer features like bi-projector headlamps and dual-tone colour options. There will be an 8-Inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch TFT all-digital driver instrument cluster, a 360-Degree Camera along with Nissan Connect with 50+ features. The “Tech Pack” will be offered as an optional factory fitted accessory kit. It includes a wireless smartphone charging pad, sound system from JBL, ambient lighting, air purifier and puddle lamps.

