Nissan Magnite named as the official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV has been named the official car of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. It is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

Nissan Motor India has today announced its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the seventh successive year. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker will be the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. It is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022. The Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV has been named the official car of the event.

The ICC Trophy Tour game is fun to play and could also get you featured on the Nissan India page. Keep playing. Click on https://t.co/wxsRSmD1Kd to play. For terms and conditions, click https://t.co/VL9kDrKCuv pic.twitter.com/YbiNbSs2hb — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 8, 2022

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan is delighted to continue our successful association with one of the most loved sporting events in the world as the official sponsor, with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the official car of the event.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “The Nissan Magnite continues to be the preferred choice of vehicle for customers in India and across 15 export markets and is the natural choice for the official car of the event.” Nissan India will also promote the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 virtual trophy tour during the event virtually through a 3D Augmented Reality (AR) filter on the social media handles.

Watch Video | Nissan Magnite First Drive Review:

Nissan Magnite is offered in India with two engine options: a 71 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed MT and the turbo petrol motor gets a CVT too. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs 5.97 lakh – Rs 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom, and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, etc.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.