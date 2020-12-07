Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

There is a genuine buzz around the car and we can also get questions from viewers as well as those looking to buy a new 4-wheeler.

By:Updated: Dec 07, 2020 5:16 PM
Nissan Magnite India Launch Live Updates, Nissan Magnite Price in India Live

The Nissan Magnite is indeed turning out to be the comeback vehicle for the Japanese brand in India. There is a genuine buzz around the car and we can also get questions from viewers as well as those looking to buy a new 4-wheeler. The hunch is that the low asking price combined to the SUV shape is doing all the wonders. Nonetheless, Nissan India says that they have received more than 5,000 bookings within five days of the car launch. At the same time, there are around 50,000+ enquiries about the vehicle too. Nissan India confirms that more than 60 per cent of the bookings for the SUV are for the XV as well as XV Premium trims. 30 per cent customers, of out these, opted for the CVT. The CVT is available only with the turbo petrol motor. More than 20+ segment-first features are offered with the Magnite, claims Nissan India.

Around 40 per cent of the Magnite customers came in through the digital medium. Bookings of the SUV are on online as well on the Nissan India website. Nissan offers a virtual showroom, virtual test drive as well as a configurator for its customers. This has helped improve demand for this versatile SUV. The Nissan Magnite is offered with two 1.0-litre petrol engines. One is a naturally aspirated unit while the other one is new for the Indian market – a turbo petrol. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard while the CVT is optional on the turbo.

Also Read Nissan Magnite review

An around view monitor, wireless charging, TFT instrument console are some of the bits that Nissan offers with this car. Will there be a long term interest in this car or not remains to be ascertained. The rivals of the Magnite include Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Have you booked a new Nissan Magnite or own one? Do let us know your experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000