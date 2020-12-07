Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

There is a genuine buzz around the car and we can also get questions from viewers as well as those looking to buy a new 4-wheeler.

The Nissan Magnite is indeed turning out to be the comeback vehicle for the Japanese brand in India. There is a genuine buzz around the car and we can also get questions from viewers as well as those looking to buy a new 4-wheeler. The hunch is that the low asking price combined to the SUV shape is doing all the wonders. Nonetheless, Nissan India says that they have received more than 5,000 bookings within five days of the car launch. At the same time, there are around 50,000+ enquiries about the vehicle too. Nissan India confirms that more than 60 per cent of the bookings for the SUV are for the XV as well as XV Premium trims. 30 per cent customers, of out these, opted for the CVT. The CVT is available only with the turbo petrol motor. More than 20+ segment-first features are offered with the Magnite, claims Nissan India.

Around 40 per cent of the Magnite customers came in through the digital medium. Bookings of the SUV are on online as well on the Nissan India website. Nissan offers a virtual showroom, virtual test drive as well as a configurator for its customers. This has helped improve demand for this versatile SUV. The Nissan Magnite is offered with two 1.0-litre petrol engines. One is a naturally aspirated unit while the other one is new for the Indian market – a turbo petrol. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard while the CVT is optional on the turbo.

An around view monitor, wireless charging, TFT instrument console are some of the bits that Nissan offers with this car. Will there be a long term interest in this car or not remains to be ascertained. The rivals of the Magnite include Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. Have you booked a new Nissan Magnite or own one? Do let us know your experience.

