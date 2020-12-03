Nissan Magnite launched at Rs 4.99 lakh: Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rival’s prices to go up starting January 2021

Ahead of the Nissan Magnite launch, the company enhanced its customer connectivity by setting up 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country. This was in line with the Nissan next strategy to prioritise and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth.

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Wednesday launched its new compact SUV Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in a bid to take on the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza, among others. At its price point, Magnite emerges as one of the most affordable vehicles in this category. The special introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) will be valid until December 31, 2020. The automaker has announced bookings for Magnite across all its dealerships in the country and on its website. Nissan has also announced prices of the variants ranging up to Rs 9.35 lakh. With this launch, Nissan is expecting to get more visibility for the brand in the Indian market.

Watch video | Our Nissan Magnite review:

Magnite XE variant will be under the Rs 5 lakh-mark. The introductory prices of all variants of this car are valid till December 31. From the new year, prices will be revised and the base will start from Rs 5.54 lakh and even then Magnite would be the most affordable compact SUV in the market. Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, said: “Magnite marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Nissan Next strategy for both the Indian and global market. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provide consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience.”

Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided across the model range, including X-Tronic CVT, cruise control, a 360-degree around-view monitor and Nissan Connect. For the tech-savvy Indian customer, Nissan’s optional ‘Tech Pack’ includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers. Nissan India has also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the all-new Nissan Magnite on their device, wherever they may be. This interactive drive experience gives Nissan customers a unique chance to drive the SUV with a virtual sales consultant.

The competitors, Sonet from Kia starts at Rs 6.71 lakh for the 1.2 HTE, all the way going up to Rs 12.99 lakh for GTX Plus Turbo DCT DT. Hyundai Venue which has been a frontrunner since its launch in the early parts of 2019 starts at Rs 6.75 lakh for the E variant, going up to Rs 11.65 lakh for the SX Plus Sport DCT. Vitara Brezza prices start at Rs 7.34 lakh for LXi with manual transmission and move up to Rs 11.40 lakh for the automatic ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “With the launch of Magnite, Nissan has reached a memorable milestone in its customer-centric journey for the Indian market. Specifically, for our discerning Indian customers, we are offering the big, bold, beautiful and ‘charismatic’ SUV at a special introductory price. We believe that the all-new Nissan Magnite will be a disruptive game-changer that is high on technology and aspirations.”

Nissan India had on November 2 announced the start of production of Magnite at its plant at Oragadam near Chennai. The first Magnite was rolled out of Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) plant which Nissan had set up with its global alliance partner Renault. Ahead of the launch, Nissan enhanced its customer connectivity by setting up 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country. This was in line with the Nissan next strategy to prioritise and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth. The auto company has further strengthened its customer-centric services with highly-trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator.

