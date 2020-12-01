Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan will finally launch a new product in the Indian market in the form os the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite will be launched tomorrow to compete in the sub-compact SUV category. However, its pricing is expected to be aggressive.

The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India tomorrow. The Magnite will slot itself into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment. The segment is one of the most populated with nearly all mass-market automakers competing in it already. The Magnite will offer two petrol engine options, connected car technologies along with many other features. However, if reports are to be believed, Nissan plans to price the Magnite aggressively to take on its rivals. From what we know so far and from our experience with the Magnite, if that is true, Nissan may just have a winner in their hands.

The Magnite would be offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 72hp and 96Nm of torque. This engine would be offered with a 5-speed manual only. There will also be a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol which develops 99hp. With the 5-speed manual transmission, it would offer peak torque of 160Nm at 2,800-3,600rpm, but with the option of a CVT, it would only generate 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Exterior feature-wise, the Magnite will offer LED lighting with bi-projector headlamps, dual-tone colour options and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In the cabin, the Magnite will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is enabled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver will also get a 7-inch TFT all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and more.

The Magnite will also offer 50+ connected car features with Nissan Connect. In addition, the optional Tech Pack will allow the Magnite to be equipped with the wireless smartphone charger, JBL premium speakers, ambient lighting, air purifier and puddle lamps. Some reports claim that the Nissan Magnite will be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh and the top-end model will be priced below the Rs 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom). However, the official price will only be announced tomorrow once the Magnite is finally launched.

