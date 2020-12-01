Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan will finally launch a new product in the Indian market in the form os the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite will be launched tomorrow to compete in the sub-compact SUV category. However, its pricing is expected to be aggressive.

By:December 1, 2020 4:48 PM

The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India tomorrow. The Magnite will slot itself into the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment. The segment is one of the most populated with nearly all mass-market automakers competing in it already. The Magnite will offer two petrol engine options, connected car technologies along with many other features. However, if reports are to be believed, Nissan plans to price the Magnite aggressively to take on its rivals. From what we know so far and from our experience with the Magnite, if that is true, Nissan may just have a winner in their hands.

The Magnite would be offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 72hp and 96Nm of torque. This engine would be offered with a 5-speed manual only. There will also be a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol which develops 99hp. With the 5-speed manual transmission, it would offer peak torque of 160Nm at 2,800-3,600rpm, but with the option of a CVT, it would only generate 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Exterior feature-wise, the Magnite will offer LED lighting with bi-projector headlamps, dual-tone colour options and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In the cabin, the Magnite will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is enabled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver will also get a 7-inch TFT all-digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and more.

The Magnite will also offer 50+ connected car features with Nissan Connect. In addition, the optional Tech Pack will allow the Magnite to be equipped with the wireless smartphone charger, JBL premium speakers, ambient lighting, air purifier and puddle lamps. Some reports claim that the Nissan Magnite will be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh and the top-end model will be priced below the Rs 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom). However, the official price will only be announced tomorrow once the Magnite is finally launched.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world