Nissan Magnite launch in India part of four-year plan: Maruti Dzire rival also being planned

The new press release jointly issued by Nissan India, Africa and Middle East says that they will focus on Alliance synergies and try and bring in maximum profitability by 2023.

By:Published: June 24, 2020 6:43 PM

Nissan Magnite teaser

In a joint decision today, Nissan India, Middle East and Africa have announced a business plan for the next four years. Jointly called as AMI which stands for the abbreviations of all these regions, the decision is to make the business more profitable. AMI wants to focus on prioritisation as well as rationalisation of the business. The focus of our story here is on the Indian market and Nissan India hasn’t been in the best of health here. AMI wants to synergise their alliance operations here and use the factories to generate more export quality cars. Best of all, AMI plans to introduce new cars in regions which have their core strengths. For our market, a B-SUV will lead the charge while eight new cars are being planned in all for the aforementioned regions. Africa, for example, will get the huge Nissan Navara SUV.

Cost-effectiveness of local production plants is one of the key areas of focus. There is also the optimisation of regional product portfolio by 20 per cent that is set to happen. Additional opportunities will be leveraged for reducing the fixed cost of operation. The investment will be channeled to more profitable product segments. In India, previously Nissan India had tasted success with the launch of the Terrano SUV. On these lines, the focus will be to bring more SUVs. A similar approach was adopted by SAVWIPL wherein the German company said that it will focus on SUVs.

All related partners with Nissan including Renault and Mitsubishi synergies will be leveraged for a better profitability overall and to ensure healthy competition. Many services are expected to be shared by the alliance in these regions including distribution as well as platforms. The alliance partners will also have individual focus on regions where they have a stronger presence. However, in India the alliance partners will have equal focus. We broke the story on how Mitsubishi is looking to reaffirm its presence here with a new partner. It is likely that this will also be factored in the bigger scheme of things.

Also Read Mitsubishi India looking at a Jamshedpur-based partner

As we are aware, Nissan India’s next launch will be a Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza-rivalling SUV reported to be called Magnite. It is scheduled to be launched this year. However, given the current pandemic situation, the launch could be delayed. Given the new press release that has been issued, Nissan India might also focus on a B-segment sedan. This could possibly a sub-4m sedan that could be jointly developed with Renault India. It will be a worthy rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura. Interesting times ahead, for sure!

