Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

After Maruti Suzuki, Nissan India has now started with its subscription plan. The subscription plan enables the customer to buy the car without paying a downpayment or upfront payment. Instead, it has a fixed tenure till which the customer needs to pay the EMI. This offer is on the Nissan Kicks, Magnite as well as the Datsun redi-Go. The company says that the customer doesn’t even have to pay for insurance or maintenance. Buyback as well as white number plates are being pushed as the USPs of the Nissan Subscription program. It may though be noted that only the top variants get this option and Nissan has partnered with Orix for the same. The customer will get a new car from the showroom and depending on what they have chosen, the EMI will vary. The lowest EMI happens to be on the redi-Go (Rs 9,000).

The Magnite naturally aspirated as well as turbo variants are part of this offer. Both manual as well as CVT too are being offered. Same is the case with the Kicks. For the redi-Go, its 800cc and 1,000cc engines are being offered. The company says that this plan also covers registration fee, road tax, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs including scheduled & unscheduled repairs, tyre & battery replacement, 24×7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork…

In phase one, the plan is limited to cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. In phase two, the subscription plan will be extended to Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. A prospective Nissan customer can also book their car online though the Shop@Home initiative on the company’s website.

“Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to maneuver amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan MAGNITE, Nissan KICKS and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan.” says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

