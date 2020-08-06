Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

The Nissan Magnite SUV has got a dynamic design language and one that brings in a fresh lease of life in the sub-4m segment. The car will be launched in this financial year.

The Nissan Magnite Concept that was shown a few weeks ago has got everyone salivating. This is a very good-looking and purposeful SUV from the Japanese carmaker in quite sometime. Nissan says that the Magnite is a stylish as well as premium design language and this was conceptualised with inputs from the Indian designers at Chennai. The future design director of Nissan Motor Corporation, Kei Kyu says that both Japanese as well as Indian cultures were observed carefully. This was to ensure that the design ethos of both the countries can be imbibed into the Nissan Magnite SUV. Dynamism and modern customer personality inspirations were taken. The Japanese DNA part includes ‘Sui’, ‘Kabuku’ and ‘Inase’. The meaning of all these three words is game-changer, purpose purity and vibrant energy. While the outside stance is purposeful as an urban SUV, there are hexagonal patterns on the dashboard that denote emotions.

Nissan gave a glimpse of the interior of the car but in concept form. It looks minimalist and at the same time attractive. Kyu says that the SUV was designed keeping in mind the high command eye position. This will give the SUV the upper hand and allow customers to have a good all-around view while driving. There are armrests at the front as well as back, thereby adding to the comfort. An 8.0-inch touchscreen dominates the cabin and it supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While we haven’t been privy to the feature list, cruise control can definitely be expected.

The all-digital instrument cluster looks inspired from the Kicks. The SUV’s boot as well as dimensions too have been discussed. We assume a 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Renault Triber will do duties under the hood. A turbo petrol engine too could be offered along with manual and automatic transmissions.

