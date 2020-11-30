Nissan Magnite: Is this the dawn of a new Nissan in India?

The Magnite is the booster shot the Japanese company needs for its India operations.

By:Updated: Nov 30, 2020 10:26 AM

 

Whatever features aren’t available in some sub-4 metres SUVs in India, it’s a fair chance you would find these in the Magnite. This new SUV—the first product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for India—will be launched on December 2, and will enter the highly-competitive segment dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, among others. We drive it in and around Delhi.

Design

For the Magnite, Nissan’s engineers, it appears, have benchmarked all existing sub-4 metre SUVs and tried to better those. This gets reflected everywhere, including the exterior design. Barring the huge Datsun-like front grille—which may elicit mixed reactions—the SUV looks well-proportioned and well built. Its ground clearance is 205 mm, and has a turning radius of just 5 metres. Everywhere we drove it, there were curious reactions from people, and some even stopped us to have a detailed look at the SUV. The Magnite is sure to get people to Nissan showrooms.

Cabin

The cabin is where the Magnite tries to stand out. The seat fabric in the top-end variant we drove is firm, there are plenty of functional storage spaces, the dashboard has quite a distinctive design, and Nissan claims it is the most spacious SUV in its segment—including 336 litres of cargo space. In fact, we found the rear seating area of the Magnite almost as comfortable and spacious as in SUVs a class above. Top-end variants of the Magnite get a ‘tech pack’ that includes a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient/mood lighting, and speakers from JBL.

At the same time, cost-cutting measures are visible. For example, the plastic quality—on the dashboard and on the doors—doesn’t appear to be as good as you would find in competitor SUVs such as the Sonet or the Venue. This, in a way, means that the Magnite may be priced lower than most sub-4 metre SUVs.

Engine

It gets a 999cc petrol engine in three specifications—the naturally aspirated with manual gearbox (72 horsepower; 96Nm torque), the turbocharged petrol manual (100 horsepower; 160Nm) and the turbocharged petrol CVT automatic (100 horsepower; 152Nm). The claimed fuel-efficiency figures of the three are 18.75 km/l, 20 km/l and 17.7 km/l, respectively.

Drive

Nissan India let us drive only the turbocharged petrol units.
Five-speed manual: In the right gear, this variant is surprisingly quick from any speed to any speed. What helps acceleration is that the Magnite, at about 1,000 kg of weight, is a relatively light SUV. It’s got that ‘excitement’ you get accelerating from 0-100 km/h in about 10 seconds. The driveability is also commendable. The steering feedback—mechanical signals that the front tyres send to the steering wheel—is accurate and you feel every bump and dip on the road through the steering wheel. Having driven mostly on the highway for about 200 km, the trip computer showed us ‘actual’ fuel efficiency of 20 km/l.

CVT: It provides a very refined power delivery—the ‘rubber-band effect’, where the engine speed and the noise it produces appear to be unrelated to the speed of the vehicle, is minimal in the Magnite CVT. Having driven mostly in Gurgaon city traffic, the trip computer showed us ‘actual’ fuel efficiency of 14 km/l.

Verdict

Nissan is promoting the Magnite as “the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India,” and not really as a competitor to other sub-4 metre SUVs. While the Magnite comes across as a good SUV, Nissan will have to price it ‘just right’. With the Kicks, Nissan did a major mistake by pricing it higher than its own brand value. With the Magnite, it cannot afford to repeat that.

(Its price will be announced during the launch on December 2.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!