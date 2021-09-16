Nissan Magnite is official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Nissan India has collaborated with cricket legend Kapil Dev to promote the virtual trophy tour of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through the Instagram AR filter for everyone to click and share.

Nissan on Wednesday announced that it has become the official sponsor of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Nissan Magnite is the official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The tournament will be held from October 17 2021 to November 14, 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one event India looks forward to, Nissan India is proud that Magnite is the official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In these challenging times, we are hopeful that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will bring aspiration, excitement and entertainment for everyone.”

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “Nissan has been official sponsor of the ICC global events since 2016, we are pleased to sponsor ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a tournament that wins hearts of people by bringing them together with hope and happiness.”

The recently launched Magnite has had a phenomenal customer response with more than 60,000 cumulative bookings as it comes with the best-ever, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms), the company said in a statement.

