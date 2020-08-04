Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan India could offer a choice of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines with the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite India launch is expected in this financial year.

Nissan India will soon launch the new Magnite SUV. The sub-4m offering from Nissan India had its world premiere a couple of weeks ago. This Nissan SUV, as per the company, will be launched this financial year. At its premiere, Nissan didn’t show the interior of this concept car. However now the company has teased the interior pictures. From the looks of it, Nissan seems to have a winner. Aside from the Nissan Kicks, no other Nissan car in the budget-conscious segment has this good a cabin as the Magnite. In fact the Nissan Magnite’s competitors like the Brezza and Nexon could be worried. From the image, we can see the fully-digital instrument cluster. This isn’t a first as the Renault-Nissan alliance is slowly moving towards these types of instrument clusters. Let’s see what else can be derived from the images that Nissan India has shared.

The digital instrument cluster might be standard across the range. It shows the speed, rev counter, fuel level and other tell tale lights. Anything more to this instrument cluster will be revealed by the company in due course of time. Apart from this, the top-spec model will get automatic climate control, a push button start, auto dimming IRVM, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter will be compatible with Apple and Android-based phones. The front passengers will get fixed headrests, while the rear ones except for the seat in middle will get adjustable headrests. A front passenger armrest too can be seen and there could also be a storage space underneath it.

The Nissan Magnite is likely to borrow its powertrain from the Renault Triber. The latter has a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that puts out 72hp of power and 96Nm. A turbo version of this motor too can be expected. Nissan could offer a CVT with the turbo or an AMT. A 5-speed manual transmission will be standard with the naturally aspirated motor.

