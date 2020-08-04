Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan India could offer a choice of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines with the Magnite. The Nissan Magnite India launch is expected in this financial year.

By:Published: August 4, 2020 7:31 PM

Nissan India will soon launch the new Magnite SUV. The sub-4m offering from Nissan India had its world premiere a couple of weeks ago. This Nissan SUV, as per the company, will be launched this financial year. At its premiere, Nissan didn’t show the interior of this concept car. However now the company has teased the interior pictures. From the looks of it, Nissan seems to have a winner. Aside from the Nissan Kicks, no other Nissan car in the budget-conscious segment has this good a cabin as the Magnite. In fact the Nissan Magnite’s competitors like the Brezza and Nexon could be worried. From the image, we can see the fully-digital instrument cluster. This isn’t a first as the Renault-Nissan alliance is slowly moving towards these types of instrument clusters. Let’s see what else can be derived from the images that Nissan India has shared.

 

The digital instrument cluster might be standard across the range. It shows the speed, rev counter, fuel level and other tell tale lights. Anything more to this instrument cluster will be revealed by the company in due course of time. Apart from this, the top-spec model will get automatic climate control, a push button start, auto dimming IRVM, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter will be compatible with Apple and Android-based phones. The front passengers will get fixed headrests, while the rear ones except for the seat in middle will get adjustable headrests. A front passenger armrest too can be seen and there could also be a storage space underneath it.

The Nissan Magnite is likely to borrow its powertrain from the Renault Triber. The latter has a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that puts out 72hp of power and 96Nm. A turbo version of this motor too can be expected. Nissan could offer a CVT with the turbo or an AMT. A 5-speed manual transmission will be standard with the naturally aspirated motor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles' test rides: New range to be launched soon

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, 'not crush competitors'

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

Massive back shields on bike taxi service to prevent Covid-19 is an attention magnet

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

F1 2020: Covid-19 positive test for Sergio Perez forces him to miss British GP, Nico Hulkenberg confirmed as replacement

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV trial production starts in India: Launch details, specs of Skoda Karoq rival