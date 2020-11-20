Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite, rivalling the likes of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, is expected to be priced even more competitively than we had expected with prices likely to start from Rs 5.5 lakh.

The next big thing from the Japanese car manufacturer’s stable, Nissan Magnite is entering a very hot-selling segment in India, primed to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and the Honda WR-V. This would also mean that expectations will be high. While a lot of details about the Magnite have been known by virtue of the Internet including price, Nissan India recently announced that it will be officially launched on 26th November.

Nissan Magnite engine

The Magnite will have two engine options. The smaller of the two will be the B4D naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with Nissan’s dual VVT system. The engine produces 72 hp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The second, bigger option is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that makes 100 hp at 5,000 rpm. Paired with a five-speed manual, it gets 160 Nm of torque between 2,800-3,600 rpm, with a CVT, torque drops to 152 Nm between 2,200-4,400 rpm.

Nissan Magnite Fuel Efficiency: The 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine is rated to deliver 18.75 kpl and the 1.0-litre HRAO Turbo engine is certified to deliver 20 kpl with the manual transmission, and 17.7 kpl with the CVT.

Nissan Magnite dimensions & specs

The Magnite will be 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm wide, and 1,572 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. It will claim a segment-leading ground clearance of 205 mm and a boot space of 336 litres (690 litres, extended by folding the rear seats).

Braking duties as standard across the range will be a pair of disc brakes at the front with a drum-brake set up at the rear. The front will be sprung by McPherson Strut with a lower transverse link setup, while the rear gets twin-tube telescopic shock absorbers.

