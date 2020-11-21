Nissan Magnite India launch date out: Here’s what to expect

This SUV will come at a special introductory price with many special offerings for the customers who have been waiting for its launch, said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has said it will reveal the price of the Magnite sub-4 metre SUV on December 2. “The upcoming launch of the all-new Magnite is a symbol of Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market. This SUV will come at a special introductory price with many special offerings for the customers who have been waiting for its launch,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India. “The new Magnite plays a vital role in the Nissan NEXT strategy. It’s an SUV that is made in India, made for the world. As we continue to prioritise and invest in the Indian consumer, we aim for the Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth,” added Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India.

