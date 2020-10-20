Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV will compete with the upcoming Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue as well as the Kia Sonet.

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2020 11:10 AM

The Nissan Magnite was shown to us in concept form. The compact SUV seems derived from Datsun roots as is evident from the grille. Ever since its global concept form unveil, the SUV has been spotted many times on our roads in its prototype form. Now, a production-ready model will be shown to the world tomorrow i.e October 21. It is going to be a virtual press conference and will start at 12.45pm IST. We of course will be giving you all the dope on this and will also have live updates right on this page. Be sure to bookmark this one. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform and will be made in India. It is likely that Nissan India might also export this model based on its popularity and feasibility in other countries.

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has got L-shaped DRLs as we have seen on the Datsun redi-Go. This is also the first car in the manufacturer’s line-up that will use the new transparent white logo. The grille also looks very much like the one we are used to on Datsun models. Magnite’s headlights too will be LED projectors. The SUV will use 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloys, depending on the variants. At the rear, there will be LED lights as well as a beefy skid plate.

Inside, one can expect a minimalist approach. The centrepiece will be the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will boast Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and will also have a vivid display as compared to the one in the Renault Duster. There is likely to be a sunroof and wireless charging on offer too. The engine will likely be the same unit from the Triber and with a similar output. A more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine might also be offered. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT.

Expect prices to begin from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom when the car goes on sale early next year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features