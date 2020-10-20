Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV will compete with the upcoming Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue as well as the Kia Sonet.

The Nissan Magnite was shown to us in concept form. The compact SUV seems derived from Datsun roots as is evident from the grille. Ever since its global concept form unveil, the SUV has been spotted many times on our roads in its prototype form. Now, a production-ready model will be shown to the world tomorrow i.e October 21. It is going to be a virtual press conference and will start at 12.45pm IST. We of course will be giving you all the dope on this and will also have live updates right on this page. Be sure to bookmark this one. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform and will be made in India. It is likely that Nissan India might also export this model based on its popularity and feasibility in other countries.

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has got L-shaped DRLs as we have seen on the Datsun redi-Go. This is also the first car in the manufacturer’s line-up that will use the new transparent white logo. The grille also looks very much like the one we are used to on Datsun models. Magnite’s headlights too will be LED projectors. The SUV will use 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloys, depending on the variants. At the rear, there will be LED lights as well as a beefy skid plate.

Inside, one can expect a minimalist approach. The centrepiece will be the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will boast Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and will also have a vivid display as compared to the one in the Renault Duster. There is likely to be a sunroof and wireless charging on offer too. The engine will likely be the same unit from the Triber and with a similar output. A more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine might also be offered. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT.

Expect prices to begin from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom when the car goes on sale early next year.

