The new Nissan Magnite compact SUV will have a plethora of new features and its design will bring a freshness to the segment as well.

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

The new Nissan Magnite compact SUV will have a plethora of new features and its design will bring a freshness to the segment as well.

By:Updated: Oct 12, 2020 12:38 PM

If you like us have been waiting for the all-new SUV from Nissan India, the wait is set to get over soon. The new Nissan Magnite global unveil is set for October 21. The Magnite SUV will be launched next year though. As is the norm these days, the unveil is going to be on a digital platform. In a sense, this allows patrons from world over to be a part of the press conference and have the chance to ask questions to relevant people. It was only a few months ago that the company showcased the car in its concept form and we must say it indeed looked very impressive. The images you see here are of the car doing its final test runs at the famed Nissan Tochigi plant. It indeed looks as close to the production model as have the recent spate of launches in this space.

The Nissan Magnite will be powered by a choice of two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and naturally aspirated engine. We’ve experienced the latter in the Triber but then the turbo unit should be a good performer. Given that the Magnite’s kerb weight is expected to be much lower than the competition, there could be the power-to-weight advantage. The engine is expected to make slightly less than 100hp of power and around 170Nm. It could be paired either to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Nissan India, with the naturally aspirated motor can have a brilliant entry point as well.

 

As far as the looks are concerned, they should appeal to everyone. From the images we have seen, the car appears to have LED headlamps, 16-inch brushed alloy wheels and a tail light that is reminiscent of the one on the Renault Triber. An overall beefy stance helps the car and could be its USP. The cabin will have an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and at the same time, there will be other creature comforts like a 360-degree camera and climate control.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released