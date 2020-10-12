Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

The new Nissan Magnite compact SUV will have a plethora of new features and its design will bring a freshness to the segment as well.

If you like us have been waiting for the all-new SUV from Nissan India, the wait is set to get over soon. The new Nissan Magnite global unveil is set for October 21. The Magnite SUV will be launched next year though. As is the norm these days, the unveil is going to be on a digital platform. In a sense, this allows patrons from world over to be a part of the press conference and have the chance to ask questions to relevant people. It was only a few months ago that the company showcased the car in its concept form and we must say it indeed looked very impressive. The images you see here are of the car doing its final test runs at the famed Nissan Tochigi plant. It indeed looks as close to the production model as have the recent spate of launches in this space.

The Nissan Magnite will be powered by a choice of two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and naturally aspirated engine. We’ve experienced the latter in the Triber but then the turbo unit should be a good performer. Given that the Magnite’s kerb weight is expected to be much lower than the competition, there could be the power-to-weight advantage. The engine is expected to make slightly less than 100hp of power and around 170Nm. It could be paired either to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Nissan India, with the naturally aspirated motor can have a brilliant entry point as well.

As far as the looks are concerned, they should appeal to everyone. From the images we have seen, the car appears to have LED headlamps, 16-inch brushed alloy wheels and a tail light that is reminiscent of the one on the Renault Triber. An overall beefy stance helps the car and could be its USP. The cabin will have an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and at the same time, there will be other creature comforts like a 360-degree camera and climate control.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.