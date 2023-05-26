Nissan Magnite Geza special edition launched: Priced at Rs 7.39 lakh

The new Nissan Magnite Geza special edition has been launched in India at Rs 7.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and it gets some additional features over the standard variants.

Nissan India has introduced a special edition version of the Magnite sub-compact SUV. The new Nissan Magnite Geza special edition has been launched in India at Rs 7.39 lakh, ex-showroom. According to the company, the Geza trim is inspired by the Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. Here’s what’s new in it.

Nissan Magnite Geza edition: What’s new?

The Nissan Magnite Geza edition gets some additional features over the standard variants. This includes a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, JBL speakers, ambient lighting with app-based controls, a rear camera, beige upholstery (optional) and shark-fin antenna. Moreover, the Magnite now gets ESP, traction control, hill start assist and TPMS as standard across all the variants.

Nissan Magnite Geza edition: Engine and gearbox

Nissan is offering the Geza edition of the Magnite in a single variant with five colour shades. It is available with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The higher variants of the Magnite also get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

Nissan Magnite Geza edition: Price and rivals

The Nissan Magnite Geza edition has been launched in India at Rs 7.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open for Rs 11,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence soon. The standard variants of the Magnite are currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.02 lakh, ex-showroom.

