Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Nissan delivers 30,000 units of its sub-4m compact SUV - Magnite, in the Indian market today, while the total bookings received to date stand at 72,000.

Nissan Magnite has helped the Japanese automaker turn the sales tally green. And it is a no brainer. The sub-4m compact-SUV has been on sale in the Indian market for almost a year now, and it was welcomed with a warm response when launched last year. Today, the carmaker has announced yet another milestone achieved by the Magnite. Nissan claims that over 30,000 units of the Magnite are delivered in the country to date. Besides, it has also garnered over 72,000 bookings as of now.

The Nissan Magnite was the company’s first global offering to launch in the Indian market under its NEXT transformation plan. The Magnite is loved by the audience for its appealing looks, long feature list, multiple engine and transmission choices, and affordable pricing. It starts from Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and goes up to Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

On delivering 30,000th Magnite, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of the Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer.”

The Magnite is claimed to have the lowest maintenance cost in its class of 30 paise per km for the first 50,000 km, as per Nissan India. Moreover, it comes with a standard 2 year/50,000 km warranty. It can be extended for up to 5 years/1,00,000 km at an added premium.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.