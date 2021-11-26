Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Nissan delivers 30,000 units of its sub-4m compact SUV - Magnite, in the Indian market today, while the total bookings received to date stand at 72,000.

By:November 26, 2021 2:36 PM
Nissan Magnite

 

Nissan Magnite has helped the Japanese automaker turn the sales tally green. And it is a no brainer. The sub-4m compact-SUV has been on sale in the Indian market for almost a year now, and it was welcomed with a warm response when launched last year. Today, the carmaker has announced yet another milestone achieved by the Magnite. Nissan claims that over 30,000 units of the Magnite are delivered in the country to date. Besides, it has also garnered over 72,000 bookings as of now.

The Nissan Magnite was the company’s first global offering to launch in the Indian market under its NEXT transformation plan. The Magnite is loved by the audience for its appealing looks, long feature list, multiple engine and transmission choices, and affordable pricing. It starts from Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim and goes up to Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

On delivering 30,000th Magnite, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of the Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a Big Bold Beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity amongst the discerning Indian customer.”

The Magnite is claimed to have the lowest maintenance cost in its class of 30 paise per km for the first 50,000 km, as per Nissan India. Moreover, it comes with a standard 2 year/50,000 km warranty. It can be extended for up to 5 years/1,00,000 km at an added premium.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details