Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Nissan India has officially bared all details about the motors that will power the upcoming Magnite. The Sub-compact SUV will pack two engine options with a CVT automatic to rival the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the others.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is supposed to be the Japanese car maker’s next big thing, albeit, the smallest car it sells. The Magnite is designed for India to take on rivals in the sub-compact SUV space. We first laid eyes on the production model recently, the video of which you can find below. But the Magnite definitely has its work cut out as it plans to find its own space in one of the most competitive segments in India. It will have rivals from the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV 300 and the Honda WR-V. That is a mighty list so the Magnite is under high pressure to deliver.

Deciding to take a more aggressive route, Nissan is looking to position the Magnite a touch lower compared to its rivals. Nissan has now confirmed the technical specifications of the vehicle announcing details about both the engine options which will be offered with the vehicle.

Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre B4D Petrol Engine Specs

The smaller of the two engines in the Nissan Magnite will be the B4D naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with Nissan’s dual VVT system. The engine produces 72hp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 3,500pm. This engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre HRAO Turbo Petrol Engine Specs

The bigger engine option is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. In the Magnite, the engine is rated to deliver 100hp at 5,000rpm. With the 5-speed manual transmission, 160Nm of torque is delivered between 2,800-3,600rpm. But with the CVT, that torque drops to 152Nm which is achieved between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Nissan Magnite Fuel Efficiency

The Nissan Magnite is rated to deliver 18.75kpl with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine. The 1.0-litre HRAO Turbo in the Magnite is certified to deliver 20kpl with the manual transmission. While the engine with the CVT can deliver up to 17,7kpl.

Nissan Magnite Dimensions

The Magnite measures 3,994mm in length. It is 1,758mm wide and 1,572mm tall. It offers a wheelbase of 2,500mm. Nissan claims a segment-leading ground clearance of 205mm and a boot space of 336 litres (690 litres, extended by folding the rear seats).

Nissan Magnite Technical Specs

Braking duties as standard across the range will be a pair of disc brakes at the front with an old-fashioned drum-brake set up at the rear. The front will be sprung by McPherson Strut with lower transverse link setup, while the rear gets twin-tube telescopic shock absorbers.

The Nissan Magnite will be offered in 8 different variants across the three engines/transmission options. We expect Nissan to price the Magnite aggressively starting around the Rs 6 lakh mark. Know more about the variants, colours, features and the special Tech Pack.

