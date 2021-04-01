Nissan Magnite drives company sales 6 percent up in FY20-21

The compact-SUV played a key role in boosting Nissan’s sales figures during FY20-21. The carmaker witnessed growth despite many players in the industry experiencing a reduction in sales due to the pandemic.

Nissan Motor India has reported a wholesale figure of 4,021 vehicles in the month of March 2021. The company also reported a growth of 6 per cent during FY2020-2021. Major credit for this growth can be attributed to the introduction of Nissan Magnite. The compact SUV was launched at a very attractive starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This price got many people interested in the product.

The Japanese carmaker has been taking steps to strengthen its presence in India and grab a bigger chunk of the market. The introduction of Magnite proved to be very positive for Nissan. Since the vehicle’s launch in December, Nissan has increased the prices of Magnite by about Rs 50,000. Despite this price increase, the vehicle still remains competitive. It also comes with a 4-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating and gives buyers peace of mind. The Magnite comes with two engine options including a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While there is a 5-speed manual on offer in both models the turbo-petrol motor is also offered with a CVT.

Nissan has adapted their online portal to provide its customers with an end-to-end digital ecosystem that includes a virtual showroom and an E-commerce solution. Customers can browse vehicles and configure them according to their liking online. Once they have decided on a model, customers can also book or purchase the vehicle through Nissan’s website. This online purchase method also includes finance options. Convenience of Doorstep Service is a programme by Nissan, through which customers can have their vehicle picked up and dropped back to their home for servicing. This minimises the risk of getting infected and ensures that vehicles are serviced properly.

Nissan currently sells just three vehicles in India currently – Magnite, Kicks and GT-R. Magnite is the most affordable out of the three vehicles and starts at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Kicks starts at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan GT-R, also known as the Godzilla, comes with a price tag of Rs 2.12 crore (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.