Nissan Magnite, Datsun redi-GO & more now available through CSD at these discounted prices

Nissan India has recently announced that its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products are now available through the Canteen Store Departments (CSD). With the said announcement, the defence personnel can now avail all CSD-approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the length and breadth of the country. The company says that the process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online. This includes the selection of a vehicle to be purchased along with the uploading of dealer documents viz. availability certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till the Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) is being digitized.

Interested CSD customers can visit the AFD portal to apply for car purchase: https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/. Nissan says that it also offers transparent and affordable car services on Nissan’s digital platform, Shop@Home and this allows defence personnel to book their desired vehicle online and avail these CSD offers by informing the dealership. Moreover, Nissan allows its customers to pay at dealerships after completing the journey online. The Shop@Home by Nissan includes a virtual showroom and virtual test drive, which conveniently provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate the exchange value of the existing car, calculate, compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking the vehicle.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said that Nissan is honored to serve the country’s brave defence personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition.

Here are the variant-wise CSD prices of all Nissan and Datsun products:

As one can see, there is a significant price difference if you purchase any of the Nissan or Datsun cars through CSD and the usual dealerships. Taking an example of the base MT XE variant of the Nissan Magnite, the SUV is currently available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 5.59 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the same variant at CSD is Rs 4,82,306. As one can see, the defence personnel can save around Rs 77,000 on the purchase of the said entry-level variant of the Magnite.

