Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

The Nissan B-SUV as it is referred to will be launched in the second half of FY 2020-21, will sport a design similar to Datsun cars and have its global premier in the second half of this month.

Nissan India has started teasing the Magnite compact SUV. While the name of the car isn’t out yet, Nissan India registering this name some time ago means it will most probably be used. An earlier presentation showed the clearer silhouette of the car and an announcement last week said that this SUV will spearhead the operations here. The Nissan Magnite compact SUV’s partially revealed image does detail out a lot. For example, the grille seems more Datsun-ish while the LED headlamps remind one of the Nissan Kicks. Even the stretched DRL seems a straight lift from the recently launched Datsun redi-Go. The skid plates too seem concept-ish. The bonnet has a clamshell design and one that will help with the pedestrian protection norms. From the look of it, the wheels look like 16-inch units and could have a chunky block pattern tyres as well.

While no other detail is revealed in these pictures, Nissan India says that the car will be launched in the second half of FY 2020-21. There is also the fact that the Nissan Magnite might borrow its feature-list from the Kicks SUV. It could perhaps be the first sub-4m SUV to have a 360-degree camera. The touchscreen infotainment system will be an 8.0-inch unit complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It could also have cruise control and steering mounted controls. Nissan might not offer a sunroof given that the alliance doesn’t have a sunroof-equipped car in its portfolio yet.

As far as engines are concerned, the Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol motor that makes 100hp. It could be mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT. Nissan will have a global premiere of this B-SUV concept on July 16. It is expected to show a bit more information about this new car then.

