Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

The Nissan B-SUV as it is referred to will be launched in the second half of FY 2020-21, will sport a design similar to Datsun cars and have its global premier in the second half of this month.

By:Published: July 1, 2020 2:29 PM

Nissan India has started teasing the Magnite compact SUV. While the name of the car isn’t out yet, Nissan India registering this name some time ago means it will most probably be used. An earlier presentation showed the clearer silhouette of the car and an announcement last week said that this SUV will spearhead the operations here. The Nissan Magnite compact SUV’s partially revealed image does detail out a lot. For example, the grille seems more Datsun-ish while the LED headlamps remind one of the Nissan Kicks. Even the stretched DRL seems a straight lift from the recently launched Datsun redi-Go. The skid plates too seem concept-ish. The bonnet has a clamshell design and one that will help with the pedestrian protection norms. From the look of it, the wheels look like 16-inch units and could have a chunky block pattern tyres as well.

While no other detail is revealed in these pictures, Nissan India says that the car will be launched in the second half of FY 2020-21. There is also the fact that the Nissan Magnite might borrow its feature-list from the Kicks SUV. It could perhaps be the first sub-4m SUV to have a 360-degree camera. The touchscreen infotainment system will be an 8.0-inch unit complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It could also have cruise control and steering mounted controls. Nissan might not offer a sunroof given that the alliance doesn’t have a sunroof-equipped car in its portfolio yet.

As far as engines are concerned, the Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol motor that makes 100hp. It could be mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT. Nissan will have a global premiere of this B-SUV concept on July 16. It is expected to show a bit more information about this new car then.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

Audi Q5 facelift unveiled: BMW X3 rival changes, specs, features

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

MG Gloster SUV teased on brand's India website: Launch details, expected price of Endeavour, Fortuner rival!

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: 'Laura' voice assistant & online features

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here's why

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Honda City Test Drive Review: Back to roots and surprisingly good!

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter

2020 Formula 1: Mercedes unveils new black livery in support of Black Lives Matter