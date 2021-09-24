Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite can be booked online via the company's digital sales channel. Now the brand has also introduced Virtual Sales Advisor to assist customers through the complete buying process.

By:September 24, 2021 1:31 PM

 

Nissan Magnite is making respectable numbers on the monthly sales tally. The compact SUV has helped the brand taste success in the Indian market. Considering that buyers in the current scenario are trying their best to keep away from visiting the showrooms physically, the company introduced the Shop@Home digital platform. Now, the brand has reinforced its digital sales strategy with the introduction of the virtual sales advisor. The initiation is targeted at buyers using the digital sales channel of Nissan. The interactive virtual sales advisor will be able to provide expert guidance to the buyers with guided car exploration.

Nissan claims that the virtual sales advisor assists the customers with all the help regarding personalized product expert interaction, answering ownership- and product-related questions, exchange value evaluation, financing, and even conducting virtual test drives. The platform will further help customers make online bookings. The platform further lets buyers add their friends and family members join the session. Moreover, consumers will receive a personalized brochure of the Nissan Magnite as the session comes to an end.

Speaking on the introduction of this new intuitive platform, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive during the launch of game-changer Nissan Magnite. Virtual Sales Advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle.”

The Nissan Magnite was launched in the country late last year. Since then, the compact SUV has received more than 3 lakh enquiries and has garnered 60,000 bookings. Over one-fourth of these numbers are contributed by the brand’s digital sales channel – Nissan Shop@Home.

Talking of the Magnite, it has a starting price of Rs. 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom, whereas the range-topping trim retails at Rs. 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The compact SUV is available with two powertrain choices – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. Besides, there are two transmission options available – 5-speed MT and CVT. The latter of the two is reserved for the powerful turbo variants only. The SUV rivals a slew of other sub-4m compact SUV offerings in the Indian market.

