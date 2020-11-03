Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

The brochure of the upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV has been leaked. We now have an indication of what the model will offer thanks to the spec-sheet which reveals the variants, features, engine specs and more.

By:November 3, 2020 4:22 PM
Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite launch is expected to take place very soon. Nissan revealed the production model of the Magnite on October 21, however, remained tight-lipped about certain specifics. Now, the automotive forum, TeamBHP claims it has gotten its hand on a leaked copy of the Nissan Magnite’s product brochure. The brochure reveals all the juicy details about the upcoming sub-compact SUV. As we reported earlier, the Magnite will be offered with two petrol engine options – the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine and a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Nissan Magnite Engine Specs

The naturally aspirated version of the Nissan Magnite, according to the brochure, develops 71hp and 96Nm of torque. While the turbo model is capable of 99hp and 160Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be the standard transmission offering. But, the turbocharged motor will be offered with a CVT automatic as well. However, with the CVT, the engine has been limited to generate 152Nm of torque, but power from the engine is the same.

Nissan Magnite Variants, Colours

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated model is offered in six trims levels — XE, XL, XV, XV with Tech Pack, XV Premium, XV Premium with Tech Pack. The 1.0-litre Turbo manual and CVT both will be available in seven variants each — XL, XV, XV with Tech Pack, XV Premium, XV Premium with Tech Pack, XV Premium (O),  XV Premium (O) with Tech Pack. The Nissan Magnite will be offered in four colours and combinations. There will be four solid colour options in addition to four dual-tone colour options with contrasting roofs.

Nissan Magnite Features, Tech Pack

The features list for the Magnite include 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, functional roof rails, an all-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera and more. The Tech Pack will include the wireless charging pad, air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient lighting in the cabin as well as JBL speakers.

The Nissan Magnite will fight it out against the like of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and the Mahindra XUV 300.

Source: TeamBHP

