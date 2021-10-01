Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

Nissan Indian has registered a YoY growth of 261 per cent by selling 2,816 units in September 2021. The carmaker's best-selling offering - Magnite, has also received over 65,000 cumulative bookings since its launch.

Nissan currently sells only two products in the Indian market – Magnite and Kicks. Nevertheless, the brand managed to close the last month with some exciting figures on the monthly sales tally. It recorded sales of 2,816 units in the Indian market in September 2021. In comparison to the same month last year, this is an increase of 261 per cent on a YoY basis. Alongside, the carmaker managed to export 5,900 units to the overseas market, resulting in a whopping 2,696 per cent YoY growth.

The carmaker has closed the first half of the financial year with quite some interesting figures. Since April 1, 2021, the carmaker has retailed 18,951 cars in the Indian market. In the same period last year, the company struggled to post decent numbers. Well, this is a hike of 459 per cent on a Year-over-Year basis. Talking of the export figures, Nissan India has shipped 18,608 vehicles since the very beginning of the current financial year, posting a YoY growth of 159 per cent.

Furthermore, the company has crossed the 65,000 mark for the cumulative bookings of the Magnite. Launched last year, the Magnite has turned the fortune for the carmaker in the Indian market. It was welcomed by the Indian audience with a warm response. In the Indian market, the sub-4m compact SUV rivals the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes. It starts at a price tag of Rs. 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite is on sale with two engine options – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbocharged petrol.

On achieving these numbers, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd. said, “Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers.”

