Nissan Magnite AMT coming soon

Come this festival season, Nissan India will launch Magnite AMT version paired with the 1-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Nissan India at the moment is flying solo with only the Magnite in its portfolio. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that it will add a new transmission option for its 1-litre naturally aspirated engine. This will be the first automatic option for the entry-level trim as the 1-litre turbo petrol already offers one. The Magnite AMT is expected to make its debut in October.

Nissan Magnite: Crowd puller AMT option

The naturally aspirated 999cc has an output of 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm at 3,500rpm. Nissan aims to take on the mass market segment aggressively by introducing an AMT option in Magnite’s affordable range. Nissan will be taking the 5-step AMT from the Renault Kiger.

The AMT trim will be the Magnite’s fourth powertrain option. The 1-litre naturally aspirated engine also comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The top-of-line Magnite is powered by the 1-litre turbo petrol powertrain with a total output of 99bhp at 5,000rpm and 152Nm at 2,200-4,400rpm. It is available in two transmissions — a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Also Read Nissan launches all-new Magnite Kuro special edition

Nissan Magnite: Features

The Magnite 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol is currently available in six trims — XE, XL, XV, XV DT, XV Premium and XV Premium DT. The AMT version is expected to be the top-of-the-line trim. The compact SUV has a lot of features like smartwatch connectivity, a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360-degree camera. It’s equipped with safety features Hill Start Assist, ABS and EBD, Electronic Stability Program, traction control and airbags.