Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone: Clocks 1 lakh booking mark

The 50,000th example of the Nissan Magnite has rolled off the production line today. The compact SUV has also crossed the 1 lakh booking mark with orders from Indian and export markets.

Nissan Magnite has undoubtedly turned fortunes for the Japanese brand in our market. Striving to post decent numbers on the sales tally prior to the Magnite’s launch, the company has today announced the production of the 50,000th unit of the Nissan Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd manufacturing unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Also, the brand claims, it has received 1 lakh bookings for the Magnite from Indian and export markets.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”

Despite the Covid-19 breakout and semiconductor shortage, the compact SUV has consistently kept its pace at par with its rivals. It boasts a 4-star crash rating from Global NCAP and is offered with two engine choices – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The sub-4m compact SUV is on sale in a host of other international markets, like Nepal, South Africa, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Brunei, Seychelles, Zambian Tanzania, Malawi, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Nissan Magnite- Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV was designed to be a game changer to deliver premium experience with a world class technology and design coming together in an unbeatable package- redefining value in the SUV segment. Love for Nissan Magnite is phenomenal with it being the most awarded Nissan Vehicle in the Indian market with strong customer demand with more than one lakh plus bookings demonstrating the Nissan’s global SUV DNA and technology.”

The Nissan Magnite is a feature-loaded offering. It comes equipped with an all-digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger and more.

