Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

The new Nissan Magnite compact SUV will be revealed in production form today. The virtual unveil event happens at 12.45pm today. Nissan had showcased the concept form some months ago. This is then going to be the event wherein Nissan will discuss about the SUV's launch, perhaps export and might release a feature list too. Speaking of which, we believe, the SUV will have an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also come with all the bells and whistles one will want including a 360-degree parking camera. There could also be a sunroof on the top-end models. Nissan has likely started trial production of the SUV and prototypes are being tested near Chennai. A naturally aspirated as well as turbo petrol engine is expected with the Magnite. It is likely that there will be manual and auto transmissions.