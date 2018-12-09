Nissan Leaf spotted in India: All about the five-door electric hatchback

The Nissan Leaf electric car has been spotted in India in an undisguised form, image courtesy Team-BHP. The company had stated that currently, it is considering the car for the Indian market, however, no exact launch timeline of the car can be said at the moment. The spied unit might be here for R&D purpose and there is also a possibility that the car is here for display for any of the company's events. The Nissan Leaf electric gets the company's signature V-shaped grille up front complementing that are sharp looking headlamps. The car also gets a sporty bumper with fog lamps integrated into it. Things are equally interesting at the rear where one gets to see the appealing tail lamps and a zero-emission badging towards the right side.

Nissan Leaf gets power from a 40 kWh battery that offers the car a range of close to 270 km per single charge. The power and torque outputs offered by the set up are 148 bhp and 320 Nm respectively. The car also gets a fast charging feature with the help of which the battery can be charged to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. Reports on the internet suggest that the Nissan Leaf will come with a bigger 60 kWh battery pack in the year 2019 that will result in a longer range. The exact number cannot be said at the moment but the new model is expected to offer a range of close to 350 km.

Watch our weekly wrap up video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cabin of the India-spec model is expected to be premium with some noteworthy features like a touchscreen infotainment system and more. Also, you can also expect dual tone interiors that offer a more upmarket appeal. Looking at the growing interest for electric cars in India, the company might launch the Leaf here soon. More details on the new Nissan Leaf to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for the all the updates!

Image Source: Team-BHP