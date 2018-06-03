Nissan Leaf Roadster revealed: Details on first open-air electric Leaf

The new Nissan Leaf was first showcased in October 2017has further added to the success story of the Leaf electric car and the company is now celebrating the sales milestone of 100,000 units of the Nissan Leaf electric car since its inception in 2010. To celebrate this company showcased its first ever Nissan Leaf Open Car, an open-air version of Nissan Leaf in Tokyo.

The Nissan Leaf Open Air version or the Leaf Roadster was revealed in an internal forum to about 100 people, including local and prefectural government officials and company executives and discussed the creation of a “zero-emission society.”

The new generation of the Nissan LEAF debuted in October 2017, featuring improved range and new Nissan technologies like e-Pedal, the ProPILOT driver assistance system and ProPILOT Park. Nissan further confirmed that there are no immediate production plans for the Leaf Open Car. The Leaf hatchback has gotten rid of the roof and the rear doors, on this concept car there seems to be no folding-roof mechanism making it a non-convertible car. It gets four-seats with a larger rear seat as against the standard five-seating on the regular Nissan Leaf.

Nissan says, "The new Nissan LEAF represents "Technological Nissan," or "Nissan of Technology," which is the traditional term associated with Nissan in the Japanese language. This is definitely a great opportunity, and we intend to make the most of it."

The new Nissan LEAF is one of the few cars with inbuilt technology and the widest availability among all EVs in the market. The Nissan LEAF continues to be a true mass market leader.

"We also have two key advantages that our competitors, like Tesla, don't. First, the Nissan LEAF is the world's best-selling EV. Why is this important? Because we have more customer information and experience to make the new LEAF even better. We also have 84 years of history designing, engineering and building cars" Nissan added.

The driving range on Nissan Leaf is claimed at 285km range which is likely to reduce a bit on the Open Leaf due to aerodynamic drag. It is powered by a 40kWh battery pack and the overall design of the Leaf is unchanged and also the features.